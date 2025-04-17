PCOS-friendly dinner ideas to reduce belly fat

Renowned weight loss coach, Dipika Rampal has shared dinner ideas that one can follow to shed the extra belly fat that happens due to PCOS.

PCOS, or Polycystic ovary syndrome, is a hormonal condition that affects women, leading to acne, excess hair growth, menstrual irregularity, obesity and weight gain.

Chilli paneer:

Cook 150g paneer coated in corn flour with 1 cal spray, add your peppers, onions, garlic and ginger and add the sauce, chili sauce, soy sauce and cook all together.

Tofu Thai green curry:

150g tofu cooked with veggies, reduced fat coconut milk, let it simmer to soak up the flavours and add 3 tablespoons of Thai green curry paste. Serve with rice on the side and enjoy.

Chickpea curry with a papad on the side:

Drain half a can of chickpeas, cook with your preferred spices and tomato’s, add in 200g Greek yoghurt and mix all together and serve with a papad on the side.

Halloumi burrito bowl:

Grill 100g halloumi on a pan and add spices, cayenne pepper and paprika. Chop up lettuce. Cook sweet potato in the oven. Add half a can of black beans and half a can of sweet corn. Use a lemon wedge and lay out in your bowl to make it look

Paneer bhurji:

Cumin in your pan and let it cook with oil, add chopped onions to the pan, ginger and garlic paste, finely chopped tomatoes with turmeric and salt, add garam masala and other spices as required. Mix it all well, add peas and edamame beans and add your paneer to cook to this and add coriander on top.