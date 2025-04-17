Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher fourth day

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices extended the winning streak to the fourth straight day backed by strong gains in banking shares and Reliance Industries. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The BSE is Asia’s oldest stock exchange. The Sensex is the benchmark index of the BSE –

The BSE Sensex ended the day with a gain of 1,509 points or 1.96 per cent at 78,553. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 414 points or 1.8 per cent higher at 23,852. The NSE Nifty registered its biggest weekly gain since February 2021 – up 4.4 per cent in just three trading sessions.

This week Monday was a trading holiday on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and tomorrow the markets are closed on account of Good Friday.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,455 against 1,433 stocks that declined, and 179 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,067. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 75, and those that hit a 52-week low was 29. A total of 319 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 154 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Zomato, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and Axis Bank.

The broader indices, however, lagged the benchmark indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap edged 0.5 per cent up each. The volatility index was down over 2 per cent.