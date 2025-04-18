Commodity Market: Gold price stays firm at all-time high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala on Friday, April 18, 2025. Gold is trading at all-time high price in the state. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 71,360 per 8 gram and Rs 8920 per 1 gram.

Yesterday, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 840 per 8 gram. On Wednesday, gold price gained by Rs 760 per 8 gram. In last two days, gold price edged higher by Rs 1600 per 8 gram. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on last Saturday. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 95,900/10 gram. Silver, meanwhile, is priced at Rs95,820/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures touched a new all-time high of Rs 95,895 per 10 gram on Thursday, April 17. Silver May futures, meanwhile, opened on a softer note. The contracts dipped to Rs 95,420 per kg, down Rs 830 or 0.96. On Wednesday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 95,661 per 10 gram with a gain of 2.36%, and silver May futures contract settled at Rs 96,250 per kilogram with a gain of 1.56%. Multi Commodity Exchange will remain shut today for Good Friday.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $3,346.20 an ounce, after touching a record high of $3,357.40 per ounce earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.4% to $3,359.50. On Wednesday, gold prices pierced the $3,300 an ounce barrier to hit record highs. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $32.78 an ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $969.05 and palladium fell 0.7% to $964.75.