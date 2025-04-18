Hindi Made Mandatory from Class 1 in State Board Schools Under NEP 2020

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Maharashtra government has decided to make Hindi a compulsory third language from Class 1 in all state board schools, along with Marathi and English. The decision was announced by the Director of SCERT Maharashtra, Rahul Ashok Rekhawar, who confirmed it was taken by the School Education Department on April 16. He emphasized that the move aims to benefit students and is purely educational, without any political or communal motive.

Rekhawar clarified that implementing Hindi as a mandatory language does not intend to spark any national or community conflict. He thanked the public for supporting the decision and expressed confidence that students would benefit from learning all three languages. The state government maintains that the policy aligns with NEP 2020’s emphasis on multilingual education and better communication skills.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also stressed the importance of promoting Marathi as the state’s primary language while supporting the NEP framework. Speaking at a recent public event, he reiterated that speaking Marathi is mandatory in the state, but the NEP encourages learning a national-level communicative language as well. The decision comes amid broader debates across India regarding language policies and regional linguistic identities.