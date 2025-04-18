India to grow 6.5% in 2025, predicts UN

New York: UN agency predicted that India is expected to remain the fastest-growing major economy in 2025. According to the latest UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report, India is expected to maintain a 6.5 per cent growth rate in 2025. India has been listed among the countries that are propelling growth with higher government expenditure and monetary policy stimulus in the report titled ‘Trade and Development Foresights 2025.

The report projected China’s growth rate at 4.4 per cent, while the US economy is expected to grow at 1 per cent. The growth for the European Union has also been projected at 1 per cent, although France, Germany and Italy are all expected to record below 1 per cent growth. Similarly, Japan’s economic growth rate is expected to come down to a mere 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, International rating agency, Fitch has revised its GDP growth forecast for India. The agency, slashed the FY25 projection by 10 basis points to 6.20%. Additionally, the FY26 GDP growth forecast has been cut by 10 basis points to 6.40%. For FY27, Fitch has pegged India’s GDP growth forecast at 6.30%.