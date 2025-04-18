Kasaragod Man Freed After 26 Days in Nigerian Pirate Captivity, Survived on Bread

Rajeendran, a resident of Panayal in Kasaragod, Kerala, recently shared his traumatic experience of being held captive by Nigerian pirates for 26 days. He was part of a nine-member crew kidnapped from the cargo ship Bitu River, where he worked as the chief chef. The crew was taken at gunpoint while returning home and transported by boat to a secret location over two days.

During captivity, the pirates did not physically harm the hostages but kept them under constant armed watch. The conditions were harsh, with limited food supplies—mainly bread and instant noodles. Rajeendran mentioned that although they were not blindfolded, the psychological pressure was intense, and he lost around five kilograms due to the minimal food provided.

He stated that their eventual release came through negotiations by the ship’s company, ending their nearly month-long ordeal. The incident underscores the ongoing danger of piracy in international waters, particularly off the West African coast, and highlights the risks faced by seafarers, including many from India.