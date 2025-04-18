Skoda launches second gen Kodiaq in India: Details

Mumbai: Skoda has finally launched the second gen Kodiaq in India. The car is launched in two variants in the Indian market, namely- Sportline and L&K. The prices of the new-gen of the SUV start from Rs 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Skoda Kodiaq houses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that works in conjunction with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. It has a maximum power and torque output of 201 HP and 320 Nm of torque. The Skoda Kodiaq is based on a 4X4 system.

The interior of the all-new Skoda Kodiaq has elements like- two-spoke steering wheel, front seats with heating, ventilation, massage and electric adjustment functions, panoramic sunroof, three zone climate control, 360-degree camera and more. It also has a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-inch fully digital coloured driver’s display.

The all-new generation of the Kodiaq is 59mm longer than its previous generation. It has a length of 4,758mm and a height of 1,679mm. It is 1,864mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,791mm. It also offers a ground clearance of 155mm, 281-liters of boot space, also with the third-row seats folded to the floor, this luxury SUV can carry 786 liters of luggage, and with both the rear rows down, the Kodiaq affords a cavernous carrying capacity of 1,976 liters.

The Kodiaq sports a front grille with an integrated horizontal light strip, and a red strip connecting the tail lamps.