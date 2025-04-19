China holds first-ever humanoid robot half marathon in Beijing

Dozens of humanoid robots participated in a first-of-its-kind half marathon in Beijing’s E-Town, a high-tech industrial zone, alongside thousands of human runners. The event, spanning 21 kilometres, aimed to test the performance and reliability of bipedal robots in real-world conditions. Spectators lined the streets as the machines, varying in size and capability, took cautious steps to the sound of upbeat music. Some robots stumbled or collided with barriers, but others, like the 180 cm tall “Tiangong Ultra,” completed the race in under three hours, meeting all performance goals set by its developers.

The Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, backed by companies such as Xiaomi Robotics and UBTech, developed the winning robot and trained it using data from professional athletes. The event was designed not just for competition but also to gather data and test key components like batteries, motors, and algorithms under long-distance strain. Teams from across China participated, with robots operating either autonomously or via remote control, on separate tracks from human runners. Engineers emphasised the importance of endurance over speed in this pioneering effort.

Organisers and developers hailed the marathon as a major milestone in robotics, showcasing China’s ambition to lead in AI and automation. Enthusiastic crowds, including families and children, cheered on the machines, with officials noting the event’s significance for future robotic applications. Engineers highlighted that such a race provides rare, full-scale testing conditions for the industry. As China continues to challenge the US in tech development, such public displays of innovation reflect its growing confidence and investment in robotics.