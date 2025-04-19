Kawasaki announces limited-time discount of Rs 40,000 on this model: Details

Mumbai: Kawasaki India has announced a limited-time discount of Rs 40,000 on Z900. The offer is valid until May 31 this year or until stocks last. The discount is being offered in the form of a voucher. This can be benefited or redeemed against the actual ex-showroom price range and once the discount is applied, the Z900 will cost Rs 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The performance-oriented model has been treated with a robust 948cc, inline 4-cylinder engine. It generates a maximum power of 124 BHP at 9,500 rpm and 99 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. The unit is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Pharmaceutical exports from India cross $30 billion FY25

The model has been created using a trellis frame, featuring an upside-down fork at the front, while the rear has been created with a monoshock. For safety, the bike offers dual 300 mm disc brakes up front. The rear end is equipped with a single 250 mm rear disc, which is complemented by a dual-channel ABS.

The notable features include power modes, multiple riding modes, traction control, a fully LED headlight unit, Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console.