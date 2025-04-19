MHA’s I4C warns of online booking scams targeting pilgrims, tourists

The Union Home Ministry’s cyber wing, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has issued a nationwide warning about a surge in online booking scams primarily targeting pilgrims and tourists. These scams are being carried out through fake websites, misleading social media accounts, and even sponsored ads on platforms like Google and Facebook. Victims are often lured by attractive offers for helicopter bookings, hotel accommodations, and religious travel packages, only to receive no services after making payments.

The I4C has urged the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of websites before making any payments. It advised using official government platforms or trusted travel agencies, especially for popular pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath and Somnath. The agency emphasized the importance of avoiding suspicious links and recommended reporting any fraudulent activity through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or by calling 1930. Examples of safe booking portals, such as IRCTC’s heliyatra site and the official Somnath website, were also provided.

To combat these scams, I4C is adopting a multi-layered strategy that includes sharing scam signals with major online platforms to identify and remove fraudulent content. The agency plans to conduct cyber patrolling, identify hotspots for cybercrime, and collaborate with state and UT police forces for enforcement action. Additionally, a feature on the cybercrime portal is being developed to allow quick verification and reporting of suspicious websites, aiming to simplify the complaint process for the public.