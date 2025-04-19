Putin Declares Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced an Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, halting military actions from Saturday evening until midnight Sunday. The truce was declared during televised remarks as a symbolic gesture amid ongoing conflict, now in its third year. It comes shortly after Russia reported significant military gains near the Ukraine-Russia border.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the capture of the village of Oleshnya in the Kursk region, marking a strategic gain as Russian forces continue pushing Ukrainian troops from their remaining positions in the area. Fierce fighting is still ongoing in the nearby village of Gornal, where Russian forces are working to fully regain control of the Kursk region.

Despite the temporary ceasefire, hostilities remain active in other regions. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 87 drones overnight, with 33 intercepted and 36 lost to electronic jamming. Russian strikes also damaged farmland in Odesa and sparked fires in Sumy, although no casualties were reported. Russia’s defense ministry claimed to have downed two Ukrainian drones during the same time.