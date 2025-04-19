SC to hear plea for equal compensation to hate crime victims on April 23

The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on April 23 that calls for a uniform policy in awarding compensation to victims of hate crimes and mob lynchings. The plea, filed by the organisation Indian Muslim for Progress and Reforms (IMPAR), seeks an order mandating all states and Union Territories to provide just and consistent compensation to victims, in line with the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in the Tehseen Poonawala case. In that ruling, the Court had directed authorities to formulate a compensation scheme, but the petitioner argues that current practices remain uneven and discriminatory.

During a previous hearing in April 2023, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the Centre, states, and UTs regarding the steps taken to implement compensation schemes for victims. According to the petitioner, while some states have established schemes, there is no standardisation, and many others have failed to act altogether. The plea further criticises the arbitrary nature of ex-gratia payments, stating that they often depend on factors such as media coverage, political motivations, or the religious identity of the victim, rather than on fair and constitutional principles.

The petition alleges that this inconsistent approach to compensating victims violates Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality, prohibit discrimination, and ensure the right to life and dignity. It emphasizes the need for a clear and uniform framework across all regions to prevent bias and ensure fair treatment for all victims, regardless of their background. The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih will hear the matter.