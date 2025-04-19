Volvo unveils 2025 S90 Facelift: Details

Mumbai: The leading car maker Volvo, has unveiled the updated version of the Volvo S90. The model has been showcased in the international market.

The improved avatar has received improved road presence, better stance, a bigger touchscreen system inside the cabin, better range for the plug-in hybrid variant and is treated with cutting-edge technology. It has been treated with a revised fully LED headlamp, paired with a signature-style ‘Thor’s hammer’ LED daytime running lamp.

Also Read: U-18 Asian Athletics Championships: Himanshu Jakhar wins India’s first-ever gold in Javelin Throw

The company has added a new diagonal slats grill at the front, while the bumper flaunts new air curtains at the edges with a silver garnish..

Talking about the interior, the cabin gets a larger floating 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the 9.0-inch display. The company has added the unit with new software. The brand has also added sound insulation, which allows the customers to have a silent driving experience. The company has not revealed the spec-related details as yet.