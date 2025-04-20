3 Killed, Homes Damaged as Landslides Hit Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Three people were killed and over 100 others rescued after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district early Sunday. A cloudburst in Seri Bagna village led to the deaths of three individuals, including two brothers. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was shut down due to landslides and mudslides at several locations between Nashri and Banihal, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded. Rescue operations were ongoing, and officials confirmed widespread damage in the region caused by heavy rain, hailstorms, and strong winds.

In addition to Ramban, the Reasi district also reported casualties—two people were killed and another injured by a lightning strike in the Arnas area on Saturday night. Meanwhile, flash floods in Dharam Kund village damaged around 40 homes, including 10 that were completely destroyed. Several vehicles were also washed away by overflowing streams. Despite challenging weather conditions, police and rescue teams managed to save more than 100 villagers. Authorities said a full damage assessment would be conducted once the situation stabilized.

The administration is closely monitoring the crisis, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expected to review the situation in a meeting. Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the swift response of the district administration, particularly the deputy commissioner, for effectively saving lives. Singh assured that all necessary aid, including financial relief, would be provided and emphasized the need to remain calm as recovery efforts continued. He also pledged personal assistance if required to support the affected families.