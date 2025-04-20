April 2025 Heatwaves in India, Pakistan 4°C Hotter Than Previous Decades

In April 2025, India and Pakistan faced unusually intense heatwaves, with temperatures soaring up to 4°C higher than those recorded in the latter half of the 20th century. A study by ClimaMeter, an international consortium backed by the European Union and CNRS France, revealed that human-induced climate change is the primary reason for the sharp rise in temperatures. By comparing current weather patterns (1987–2023) with those from earlier decades (1950–1986), scientists concluded that climate extremes are becoming more severe and frequent.

These harsh conditions have had widespread effects across both countries. Pakistan’s Balochistan region saw temperatures hit 49°C in mid-April, with power outages of up to 16 hours worsening the crisis. Meanwhile, New Delhi experienced multiple days above 40°C, which is significantly above the seasonal norm. States like Rajasthan saw outdoor workers suffer in the heat, and rising cases of heat-related illnesses were reported. The heatwave has disrupted education, agriculture, and essential services, particularly affecting vulnerable populations.

The study ruled out significant natural causes like El Niño, highlighting that most of the heat increase stems from fossil fuel-related emissions. Urban areas such as New Delhi, Jaipur, and Islamabad are experiencing sustained and intensified heat conditions. Scientists warn that without swift reductions in carbon emissions, densely populated tropical areas could become unlivable. They emphasize that cutting fossil fuel use is the only viable path to prevent more catastrophic climate impacts in the future.