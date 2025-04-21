Equity mutual fund witness record-breaking inflows in FY25

Mumbai: Active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes closed the financial year 2024–25 (FY25) with record-breaking inflows. The equity mutual fund inflows surged more than twice the amount seen in the previous year.

As per data, the overall assets under management (AUM) were up by 23 per cent for the year. Fresh offerings alone brought in Rs 85,000 crore to the overall equity MF kitty for FY25. In total, 70 new active equity schemes were rolled out during the year, with most of the action concentrated in the sectoral and thematic categories.

SIP contributions reached Rs 2.63 lakh crore during April to February — up over 32 per cent from Rs 1.99 lakh crore in FY24, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

In March alone, SIP inflows hit Rs 25,926 crore, contributing to the mutual fund industry’s AUM rising to a historic high of Rs 65.74 lakh crore — a jump from Rs 64.53 lakh crore in February. Equity AUM alone expanded 7.6 per cent month-on-month, climbing from Rs 27.4 lakh crore to Rs 29.5 lakh crore.

Flexi-cap funds led the way with inflows of Rs 5,615 crore, followed by small-cap funds that drew Rs 4,092 crore . Midcap funds, too, saw steady inflows of Rs 3,438 crore, while dividend yield funds doubled their traction to Rs 140.5 crore during the month.

Large-cap funds continued to face outflows of Rs 2,479 crore, although the pace of withdrawals slowed from February’s Rs 2,866 crore.