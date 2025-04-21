Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 8,472 crore in Indian equities

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a net investment of Rs 8,472 crore in Indian equities during the holiday-truncated week ended on 18th April. This include a withdrawal of Rs 2,352 crore on 15th April, followed by an inflow of Rs 10,824 crore over the next two sessions.

Meanwhile, In the first 15 days of April, FPIs net sold Rs 27,945 crore ($3.2 billion) worth of equity in the information technology (IT) sector and Rs 22,167 crore ($2.5 billion) in the financial services sector. This is the third consecutive fortnight that FPIs were net sellers in the IT sector.

In February, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) took out Rs 34,574 crore, while in January, the outflow was even higher at Rs 78,027 crore. With this, the total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 1.48 lakh crore so far in 2025.

Apart from equities, FPIs took out Rs 4,077 crore from debt general limit and withdrew Rs 6,633 crore from debt voluntary retention route

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.