J&K Landslide: Schools Closed, IMD Warns of More Rain

Amid worsening weather conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir government suspended all school classes across the Kashmir Valley on Monday as a safety measure. The decision follows days of heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and snowfall in higher regions since April 19, which have severely disrupted normal life in Kashmir and parts of Jammu. Education Minister Sakeena Itoo announced the closure on social media, emphasizing the precautionary nature of the move to ensure student safety. Authorities remain on alert as forecasts predict more rainfall in the coming days.

Tragedy struck in Ramban district, where flash floods caused by a cloudburst claimed the lives of three people, including two young siblings, during the night of April 19–20. Meanwhile, landslides between Nashri and Banihal blocked the vital Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, effectively cutting off Kashmir from the rest of the country. While the Centre has made significant progress in widening the highway over the past three years, certain sections remain vulnerable to weather-related disruptions. This highway is a crucial lifeline for transporting essential supplies into the Valley.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a fresh advisory warning of moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across various parts of Jammu. Residents have been urged to remain indoors and avoid areas near water bodies, landslide zones, and unstable structures. With Sunday marking the third day of continuous downpours, hailstorms have also caused significant damage to crops and apple orchards, prompting farmers to seek government assistance. Authorities are urging travellers to avoid non-essential travel due to growing risks of landslides and flash floods in hilly and low-lying regions.