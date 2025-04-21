Know how to naturally remove ear wax

Ear wax is a natural substance produced by glands in the ear canal to protect against dust, bacteria, and foreign particles. It is medically known as cerumen. While ear wax usually clears out on its own, excessive buildup can cause discomfort, hearing difficulties, or even infections.

Many people resort to cotton swabs, but these can push the wax deeper, leading to blockages. Instead, natural remedies can help soften and remove ear wax safely.

Here are some effective and safe home remedies to naturally remove ear wax

1. Warm olive oil or coconut oil

Applying a few drops of warm olive oil or coconut oil can help soften hardened ear wax. Use a dropper and let the oil sit in the ear for a few minutes before tilting your head to allow drainage.

2. Hydrogen peroxide solution

A diluted hydrogen peroxide (3%) solution can help dissolve ear wax. Mix it with equal parts water and use a dropper to instil a few drops. Wait for a bubbling sensation, then drain the ear after a minute. Always use with caution, especially if you have sensitive ears.

3. Saltwater rinse

Mix half a teaspoon of salt in warm water, soak a cotton ball in it, and squeeze a few drops into the ear. After a few minutes, tilt your head to allow the earwax to drain out.

4. Steam therapy

Inhaling steam from a bowl of hot water or taking a warm shower can remove ear wax naturally. The steam helps moisturise and soften the buildup, making it easier to remove without the need for external objects.

5. Baking soda solution

A mild baking soda solution can break down hardened ear wax. Mix one-fourth teaspoon of baking soda with two teaspoons of warm water and use a dropper to apply a few drops. Let it sit for 10 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

6. Over-the-counter ear drops

Many pharmacies sell earwax removal drops that contain mild ingredients like glycerin or mineral oil to safely dissolve excess wax. These are easy to use and do not damage the ear canal when applied correctly.

7. Consult a doctor for professional ear cleaning

If home remedies do not work or if you experience ear pain, hearing loss, or dizziness, it’s best to seek medical help. ENT specialists can safely remove wax using professional methods like irrigation or suctioning.