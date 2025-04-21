Security forces kill 8 Maoists in encounter

Ranchi: 8 Maoists were killed in an encounter with CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Monday. The encounter started around 5.30 am in Lugu Hills of the Lalpania area of the district. The CoBRA is the special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF.

The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) conducted the search operation which turned in to an anecounter. 2 INSAS rifles, a self-loading rifle (SLR)and a pistol were seized from the encounter site. No injuries have been reported among the security personnel. they said.

Also Read: Market valuation of top-10 Indian firms surges Rs 3.84 lakh crore

Earlier 16 Maoists were killed and one CRPF personnel and two jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), were injured in an encounter on the border between Sukma and Dantewada districts in Chhattisgarh. This encounter takes the total Maoists killed this year to 132. 104 Maoists have been arrested across the country this year. Another 164 have surrendered. In 2024, 219 Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh, compared to 22 in 2023 and 30 in 2022.