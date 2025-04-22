Chandrapur Sizzles at 45.6°C, Heatwave Alert Issued

Chandrapur emerged as the hottest city in India on Monday, recording a scorching 45.6 degrees Celsius—3.6 degrees above normal—according to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur. In response to the extreme heat, the district administration has issued a heatwave alert for the next three days and urged residents to take precautions while stepping outside.

The heatwave has affected much of Vidarbha, with 11 cities recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. Among them, Amravati reported 44.6°C, Akola 44.1°C, and Nagpur 43.6°C. Bramhapuri tehsil, also in Chandrapur district, recorded 45°C, making it the second hottest spot in the region.

The ongoing heatwave conditions have been intensifying since last week in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the alert for isolated locations in Chandrapur district till April 24 as temperatures continue to remain dangerously high.