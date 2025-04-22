EPFO adds 16.1 lakh net members in February

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 16.10 lakh net members in February. This is 3.99 per cent increase compared to the same month last year. The provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s revealed this.

As per data, EPFO enrolled around 7.39 lakh new subscribers in February 2025. 4.27 lakh new subscribers in February 2025 are in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.71% of the total new subscribers. Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for February 2025 is approximately 6.78 lakh, reflecting a growth of 3.01 per cent from the previous year in February 2024.

Approximately 13.18 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined the EPFO in February 2025, the data showed. This figure depicts a significant 11.85 per cent year-over-year growth compared to February 2024.

As per the data, around 2.08 lakh new female subscribers joined EPFO in February 2025. It depicts year-over-year growth of 1.26 per cent compared to February 2024. Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 3.37 lakh, a significant year-over-year growth of 9.23 per cent compared to February 2024.

State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that the top five states/ UTs constitute around 59.75 per cent of net payroll addition, adding a total of around 9.62 lakh net payroll during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20.90 per cent of net payroll during the month. The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh individually added more than 5 per cent of the total net payroll during the month.

Of the total net payroll addition, around 41.72 per cent is from expert services (consisting of manpower suppliers, normal contractors, security services, miscellaneous activities, etc).

EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as the updation of employee records is a continuous process. The previous data hence gets updated every month.