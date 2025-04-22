Know why men don’t catch any feelings after casual sex and women do

Neuroscientist Tara Swart has found how men and women produce different hormones after sex which influence their love and attachment. As per the experts, women release oxytocin whenever they have sex, men release testosterone whenever they have sex but only oxytocin if they are in love with the woman.

Oxytocin is also called the ‘love hormone’ and helps in bonding. Unfortunately, only women release this hormone after sex. So sex is something that is intimate for women but for men, it doesn’t necessarily create the same emotional attachment. This is why casual sex is so easy for men.

Tara also said, “It’s an evolutionary mechanism that if a woman sleeps with a man enough times, she’s gonna start falling in love. Whereas for a man it’s not necessarily gonna happen. That is the basis of so many relationship issues. Let’s keep it casual but we are gonna have sex and the woman thinks he will change at some point. Physiologically, chemically, it’s not gonna change for him.”

She pointed out this is the root cause for many relationship issues. Women develop feelings and hope men reciprocate that. When this does not happen, it leads to misunderstandings, frustration and heartbreak in the casual relationship.