Srinagar Tulip Garden Draws Record 8.25 Lakh Visitors

Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar has drawn a record-breaking 8.25 lakh visitors since opening on March 26, with officials expecting the number to reach 9 lakh before its closure on April 24. The garden showcases 17 lakh tulips of 74 varieties, including two newly introduced ones. Spanning 450 kanals of land on the banks of Dal Lake and at the foot of the Zabarwan mountains, the garden remains open for just one month each year, corresponding with the tulip blooming season.

According to Assistant Floriculture Officer Asif Ahmad, the garden attracted a diverse crowd of locals, domestic tourists, and nearly 3,000 foreign visitors. A mix of early, mid, and late-blooming tulips ensures that vibrant flowers remain on display throughout the month-long event. The highest single-day footfall this year was recorded on the first Sunday after Eid-ul-Fitr, with over 81,000 visitors flocking to the garden.

This year’s turnout has significantly surpassed previous records, with 4.45 lakh visitors in 2024, 3.70 lakh in 2023, and 3.60 lakh in 2022. Since its inauguration in 2007 by then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, the tulip garden has grown into a major tourist attraction in Kashmir, marking the arrival of spring and offering a picturesque landscape likened to paradise by many of its visitors.