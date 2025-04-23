International Monetary Fund revises India’s GDP growth

New York: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised India’s GDP growth. The international agency predicted India’s GDP growth to remain above 6 per cent. The 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO) report reelased by IMF showed this.

The report pegs the Indian economy to grow at 6.2 per cent in Fiscal Year 2025-26 and 6.3 per cent in 2026-27. The IMF expects global growth to decrease to 2.8 per cent this year and 3 per cent next year, indicating a cumulative downgrade of around 0.8 percentage points, following. US President Donald Trump announcement of reciprocal tariff on major trading partners and critical sectors earlier this month. While for China, the growth projection has been slashed to 4 per cent for 2025 and 4.6 per cent for next year, the US is expected to be more affected with 1.8 per cent GDP growth forecast this year, followed by 1.7 per cent in 2026.