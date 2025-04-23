Know best lubricants for painless sex

Vaginal dryness is a common condition in women now. This in turn can make sexual experience painful or least, uncomfortable. Minor dryness can cause major discomfort, starting from irritation and going as high as killing your desire to make love. Hormonal fluctuations, anxiety, stress or excessive use of birth control pills can be the causes for dryness.

There are lubricants for painless sex which will ease the irritation and discomfort for you. Here is a list of lubricants for painless sex:

1. Herbs, Black Cohosh

This herb reduces the symptoms of menopause and dryness in vaginal area. 40mg to 60mg dosage is ideal for removing dryness. Also, black cohosh tincture can also be consumed, 2ml to 4ml three times a day should be taken daily with water or tea to see results.

2. Water

The most basic form of keeping oneself hydrated! Not just for vaginal dryness, water is important for overall health, especially, for women who consume alcohol or coffee regularly. Water helps in washing out all those toxins from the body and help in maintaining female lubrication. Besides, coffee and alcohol intake should also be reduced in this case.

Vitamin E

Skin friendly oil as it is, Vitamin E is good for increasing lubrication and preventing dryness. For this, you can apply it topically on the affected area or even consume food rich in Vitamin E. Almonds, avocados, spinach, sunflower seeds are all rich foods and their regular consumption can help in reducing dryness. Also, vitamin E capsules can be consumed.

4. Omega 3 fatty acids

Healthy as it is, omega 3 fatty acids are packed with benefits. It can be taken in pill form or in the form of food, krill oil, fish, spinach, walnuts, all of which will help provide lubrication to vaginal area.

5. Primrose oil

Primrose oil is also a very effective means to improve lubrication in vaginal area. Take a capsule with flax seeds for greater lubrication or puncture a capsule and keep it in your vaginal cavity overnight. By morning, it will be all soft and smooth good enough for painless sex.