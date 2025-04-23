Moderate intensity earthquake hits Gujarat

Kachchh: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Gujarat’s Kachchh district. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at a depth of 20 kilometres in Kachchh. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 160 km north-northwest of Rajkot.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property. Further details awaited.

The earthquake in Gujarat comes less than a month after the deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28. Tremors were also felt in Thailand. Earlier on February 2025, Delhi NCR woke up to massive tremors as an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale.