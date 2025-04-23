Pahalgam Attack Jolts J&K Tourism, Cancellations Surge

Following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed at least 26 people, primarily tourists, the tourism and hospitality industry in Jammu and Kashmir is facing a significant blow. Travel aggregators like EaseMyTrip, MakeMyTrip, and Cleartrip are reporting a major rise in cancellations and a sharp decline in future bookings—Cleartrip noted a sevenfold jump in flight cancellations and a 40 percent drop in new bookings. These platforms have responded with support initiatives, offering free date changes and cancellation waivers for affected travelers to ease disruptions.

Travel agencies and hotel partners have implemented flexible policies to assist customers during this crisis. MakeMyTrip announced that their teams are working around the clock to help travelers with cancellations and adjustments, while EaseMyTrip extended free changes and waivers for travel to and from Srinagar through April 30. The companies emphasized their commitment to helping travelers and ensuring minimal inconvenience during this uncertain period.

Industry leaders and associations expressed concern over the economic fallout. FAITH and IATO condemned the attack, highlighting its damaging effect on the livelihoods of thousands dependent on tourism, from houseboat owners to artisans. Arjun Baljee of Royal Orchid Hotels noted that the region had seen an eightfold growth in tourism from 2020 to 2024, which is now threatened by renewed fear. The incident is expected to delay the recovery of Kashmir’s tourism industry, which had recently shown strong revival.