Pahalgam terror attack: Air India Express waives off cancellation fees

Srinagar: In light of the Pahalgam terror attack, Air India Express will waive off cancellation fees for flights to and from Srinagar until April 30, 2025. Passengers can change or cancel their bookings online, via http://airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking or #ChatWithTia on +91 63600 12345.

Earlier, Air India announced to operate two additional flights and waived off cancellation fees on flights to and from Srinagar. The flights will be operated from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai.

Details of the two flights

Srinagar to Delhi – 11:30 AM

Srinagar to Mumbai – 12:00 noon

The airline added that it is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till 30th April 2025 on these sectors.

Air India Express connects Srinagar directly to five destinations — Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu, and Kolkata — with around 80 weekly flights.