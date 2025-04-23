Powerful earthquake hits Turkey

Istanbul: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday. According to Turkey’s AFAD disaster agency, this was one of the strongest earthquakes to strike the city of 16 million in recent years.

Also Read: Insta360 X5 rugged 360-degree camera launched in India

There were no immediate reports of damage, but people evacuated buildings as the quake hit and shook the city, located on the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorus strait. The epicentre of the quake was in the area of Silivri, some 80 km (50 miles) to the west of Istanbul. It was at a depth of 6.92 km (4.3 miles).