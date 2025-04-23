Trump Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Reaffirms US Support to India Against Terrorism

In response to the recent terrorist attack at Baisaran near Pahalgam in Kashmir, US President Donald Trump expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with India. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, claimed the lives of at least 26 people—mostly tourists—and injured many others. Calling it a deeply disturbing incident, Trump condemned the violence on Truth Social and reaffirmed the United States’ strong support for India in its fight against terrorism. He extended condolences to the victims, their families, and offered sympathy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

The deadly assault, which targeted unsuspecting tourists in the scenic meadows of Baisaran, has been linked to Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) through its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF). Eyewitness accounts described chaos as terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on locals and foreign tourists alike. The attack is considered the worst in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, heightening concerns about cross-border militancy and renewed violence in the Kashmir Valley.

Support for India also came from US Vice President J.D. Vance, who is currently visiting the country. Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri, offered their condolences on social media, describing the attack as devastating and expressing their heartfelt concern for the Indian people. Meanwhile, Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, condemned the violence and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Shah is personally overseeing a security review in the region to prevent further attacks and restore calm.