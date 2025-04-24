BSF jawan detained by Pakistan after accidental border crossing; repatriation talks on

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Constable PK Singh, was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday after accidentally crossing the International Border in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector. Singh, a member of the 182nd battalion, was performing routine duties near farmland and unintentionally moved into Pakistani territory while accompanying local farmers. He was in uniform and carrying his service rifle when he reportedly walked ahead to rest in the shade and crossed the border fence, leading to his detention.

Following the incident, swift action was initiated through established flag meeting protocols between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers. Diplomatic and military channels were activated to facilitate Singh’s safe return, and officials from both sides are actively engaged in resolving the matter. BSF sources emphasized that the crossing was unintentional and occurred during a routine task in difficult field conditions, affirming Singh’s disciplined service record and non-hostile intent.

The BSF and Indian Army remain in close contact with their Pakistani counterparts and are hopeful of a quick resolution. Senior Indian officers are monitoring the developments from Ferozepur. The incident comes at a sensitive time amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, making Singh’s prompt return a priority. Though accidental border crossings are uncommon, they have been peacefully resolved through mutual cooperation in the past.