Delhi court rejects 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana’s plea for family call

A Delhi court has rejected a plea by Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking permission to communicate with his family. Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin currently held in India, had requested the court allow him to speak with his family, citing it as a basic right and essential for emotional support. However, Special Judge Chander Jit Singh dismissed the application without providing detailed reasons, stating only, “Not allowed.”

Rana is accused of aiding the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group in planning and executing the 26/11 attacks that killed 166 people in Mumbai. His alleged role includes coordinating logistics and supporting key operations, and his ties with David Headley, who scouted locations for the attacks, have put him under renewed scrutiny. Following the approval of his extradition from the US in 2023, Rana was brought to India on April 10 and is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), where he is being interrogated about the full extent of his involvement.

Despite the rejection of his request for family contact, the court has permitted Rana to meet his legal aid lawyer every alternate day and undergo a medical checkup every 48 hours. The 64-year-old businessman is facing multiple serious charges, including conspiracy, murder, terrorism, and forgery. Officials believe his interrogation could provide critical insights into the planning and support networks behind the 2008 attacks, particularly in connection with Lashkar-e-Taiba and other operatives involved.