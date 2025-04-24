India Suspends Pakistan Govt’s X Account Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Government of Pakistan has been withheld in India following heightened tensions between the two countries after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack claimed the lives of 26 people, most of whom were tourists. This digital action by India is part of a broader response to Islamabad’s alleged role in supporting cross-border terrorism.

In a strong diplomatic retaliation, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, closed the Attari Integrated Check Post, and withdrew access for Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). Any existing SVES visas have been cancelled, and Pakistani citizens in India under the scheme have been given 48 hours to exit the country. These measures reflect India’s intent to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and economically.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry, addressing the media after a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirmed India’s resolve to hold those responsible for the Pahalgam attack accountable. He cited India’s recent success in extraditing Tahawwur Rana as an example of its determination to bring terrorists and their enablers to justice, promising relentless pursuit of the perpetrators.