Indian stocks fall after 7-day rally amid India-Pakistan tensions

Indian stock markets ended lower after a seven-day rally, with the Sensex and Nifty slipping due to rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam. The Nifty 50 fell by 82.25 points (0.34%) to 24,246.70, while the Sensex declined by 315 points (0.39%) to close at 79,801.43. The pressure was felt across various sectors, particularly energy and infrastructure, while stocks like HUL, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, ONGC, and Shriram Finance were among the top losers. However, UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, and Tata Consumer posted gains.

The Nifty traded within a narrow range through the session, opening at 24,277, reaching a high of 24,347, and touching a low of 24,232. Market sentiment remained subdued and directionless as investors reacted cautiously to diplomatic escalations and security concerns. Analysts noted a shift in investor behavior, with many opting to stay on the sidelines. Sectors such as Pharma, Media, Metals, and Healthcare showed some strength, but Realty, FMCG, Consumption, and IT underperformed, dragging the broader market down.

Market experts highlighted that alongside geopolitical issues, weak quarterly results from major FMCG companies further weighed on investor confidence. Subdued volumes and margin pressures caused the sector to lag, although there are expectations of a revival due to falling input costs and improving demand in both urban and rural areas. Global factors also contributed, as concerns over unresolved tariff issues between the US and China led to selling pressure across international markets.