Supreme Court Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Holds Two-Minute Silence

The Supreme Court of India strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. In a full court resolution adopted on Wednesday, the apex court described the assault as a “diabolical act of mindless violence” that deeply disturbed the nation’s conscience. The resolution offered heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, calling the attack an assault on humanity and the sanctity of life. A two-minute silence was observed by judges, lawyers, court staff, and visitors to honour the victims.

The brutal incident occurred when terrorists targeted a group of tourists at Baisaran meadow, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, marking the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Supreme Court emphasized that such acts are an affront to the values of peace and human dignity, particularly when the victims were innocently enjoying Kashmir’s natural beauty. The court expressed that the attack highlighted the inhumane nature of terrorism and reaffirmed solidarity with the affected families.

In response to the attack, the Indian government has implemented firm diplomatic and strategic measures against Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism. In a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India decided to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, shut down the Attari border check post, and expel officials from the Pakistani High Commission by declaring them Persona Non Grata. Additionally, Pakistanis under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme were given 48 hours to leave the country, indicating a major escalation in bilateral tensions.