Top MHA, IB officials meet over internal security after Pahalgam attack

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level security review meeting on Thursday with IB Director Tapan Deka and R&AW Chief Ravi Sinha, following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Though the official agenda was undisclosed, sources suggest the meeting focused on critical internal security issues and national safety concerns in light of the recent violence that claimed over 26 lives, including a Nepali tourist. The discussions likely aligned with broader security decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In response to the attack, India has already taken strong diplomatic and strategic steps. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, closure of the Attari border check-post, and the downgrading of bilateral ties. These measures are aimed at pressuring Islamabad, which has been blamed for enabling the terror strike, allegedly carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF). The brutality of the incident has prompted intensified internal coordination among intelligence and security agencies.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to take over the investigation from the Jammu and Kashmir Police due to the serious nature of the attack. Although the formal handover is pending, an NIA team led by an Inspector General has already started aiding local police in forensic analysis and evidence collection at the attack site in Baisaran. Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Srinagar shortly after the attack, reiterated the government’s resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, promising that those responsible would face strict consequences.