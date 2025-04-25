Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee rose against the US dollar in early trade on Friday (April 25). As per forex traders, the local currency was backed by strong foreign fund inflows and optimism over a potential India-US trade agreement.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 85.17, and then strengthened to 85.08, up by 25 paise. It closed at 85.33 on Thursday (April 24) after gaining 12 paise.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Foreign investors bought Indian equities worth Rs 8,250.53 crore on Thursday (April 24) .Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.38 per cent at 99.75.