Homes of 2 LeT terrorists tied to Pahalgam attack blown up

In a swift and intense response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, authorities demolished the homes of two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives—Adil Thokar and Asif Shaikh—on Thursday night in Anantnag and Awantipora. Both individuals are accused of playing key roles in facilitating the April 22 massacre in Baisaran, where Pakistani terrorists killed 28 people, mostly tourists. Thokar, who legally entered Pakistan in 2018, reportedly received extensive terror training before illegally returning to the Kashmir Valley to support infiltration efforts.

Thokar is believed to have been instrumental in planning the logistics of the attack, helping Pakistani terrorists navigate routes and coordinate their movement. His involvement, along with that of other LeT operatives, has drawn sharp focus from intelligence agencies and law enforcement. In response, Anantnag Police have announced a ?20 lakh reward for actionable information leading to the arrest of Thokar, along with two others—Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa—thought to be the masterminds behind the Pahalgam attack.

The April 22 incident is considered the deadliest terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. It took place in Baisaran Meadow, a serene tourist spot near Pahalgam, where armed militants dressed in military uniforms reportedly singled out victims based on religion before shooting them at close range. Survivors recounted chilling scenes as the attackers breached security and unleashed violence despite the area’s heightened surveillance, shaking the entire region with its brutality.