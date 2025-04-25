India launches drive to eliminate measles, rubella by 2026 during Immunisation Week 2025

India has intensified its efforts to eliminate measles and rubella by 2026, launching the National Zero Measles-Rubella Elimination Campaign 2025-26 during World Immunisation Week. Measles and rubella are both highly contagious viral diseases that can cause serious health complications and even death if left untreated. Recognising their danger, the government has made their elimination a key public health goal. Globally, 22 million children missed their first dose of the measles vaccine in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for robust immunisation efforts, according to the World Health Organization.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda officially launched the campaign virtually, stating that it marks a major step toward achieving full immunisation coverage in India. He noted that between January and March 2025, 332 districts recorded zero measles cases and 487 reported no rubella cases, showing significant progress. The campaign aims to ensure every child receives both doses of the measles-rubella vaccine, which are crucial for long-term protection and are administered under the Universal Immunisation Programme at no cost to families.

Currently, India’s MR vaccination coverage is at 93.7 percent for the first dose and 92.2 percent for the second dose, as per 2024-25 HMIS data. To eliminate the diseases by 2026, the health ministry plans to maintain over 95 percent vaccine coverage, strengthen surveillance systems, and prepare for potential outbreaks. Additionally, awareness drives and community engagement are being prioritised to ensure that vaccination reaches every eligible child across the country.