Indian Motorcycle launches Indian Challenger Elite and the Indian Pursuit Elite limited-edition models

Mumbai: Indian Motorcycle has released two limited-edition models for 2025- Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite. The Challenger Elite is priced at USD 39,999 (Rs 34.20 lakh approximately) in the USA, while the Pursuit Elite costs USD 49,999 (Rs 42.75 lakh approximately). The Challenger Elite will have only 350 units made, and there will be just 250 units for the Pursuit Elite.

Inspired by Gene “Alabama Flash” Walker, the Indian Challenger Elite has a tri-tone paint scheme with Black Candy and Red Candy over Crystal White Pearl Satin. The special paint process adds glass particles for a shiny finish. Each bike is individually numbered and shows an image of Walker’s PowerPlus racer on the center console.

The Indian Pursuit Elite motorcycle is inspired by the production of 20,000 PowerPlus models made for the U.S. Army in 1916. This limited-edition touring bike features a striking tri-tone paint scheme with Black Candy and Black Forest Candy finishes, accented by hand-painted Championship Gold. Enhanced by premium black Dark Horse finishes, each model also includes unique PowerPlus 112 engine covers and exclusive Elite badging, along with an individually numbered center console.

Both the Challenger and the Pursuit Elite are powered by the same liquid-cooled PowerPlus 112 V-twin engine, which delivers an impressive 126 horsepower and 181.4 Nm of torque. Both Indian Challenger Elite and Indian Pursuit Elite feature a seven-inch RIDE COMMAND display, providing bike information, Bluetooth connectivity, and ride mode options. With RIDE COMMAND+, riders can access GPS navigation, turn-by-turn directions, and Apple CarPlay. The Bike Locator feature also allows for remote tracking of the motorcycle. Both models offer Electronically Adjustable Rear

Additionally, both bikes are equipped with new Rider Assist features, integrated with SmartLean Technology including bike hold control, combined braking system, blind-spot and rain collision warning alerts. They come standard with high-quality components, such as a Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight and three ride modes that allow riders to tailor their throttle response.

The Indian Challenger Elite has an adjustable flare windshield, while the Indian Pursuit Elite features an electronically controlled windshield. In terms of storage, the Challenger Elite offers 68 liters, but the Pursuit Elite has over 140 liters. Both models include keyless ignition, cruise control, and USB charging. The Pursuit Elite also features a color-matched stitched heated seat and heated grips.