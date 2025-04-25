Know health benefits of intermittent fasting

Intermittent Fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of eating and fasting, without necessarily specifying which foods to eat but rather when to eat them. Common methods include the 16:8 method (16 hours fasting, 8 hours eating window), the 5:2 method (eating normally for five days, restricting calories for two non-consecutive days), and alternate-day fasting.

Intermittent fasting (IF) provides potential health benefits, including promoting cellular repair and healing. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and findings in The New England Journal of Medicine, intermittent fasting may help reduce inflammation, support tissue repair, and enhance cellular regeneration.

Research suggests that fasting triggers autophagy, the body’s natural method of cleaning out damaged cells and regenerating new ones. This biological process plays a crucial role in healing and immune defence.

1. Activates autophagy

Autophagy is the body’s internal clean-up system. During fasting, this process is activated, removing damaged cells and promoting the growth of new ones, crucial for healing after illness or injury.

2. Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation is linked to many diseases. Intermittent fasting may help lower inflammation markers, such as C-reactive protein, thereby supporting the body’s ability to heal and manage autoimmune conditions.

3. Enhances immune response

Studies suggest that intermittent fasting may boost the body’s immune function by increasing white blood cell production and improving resistance to infections.

4. Supports gut health

Fasting gives the digestive system time to rest and repair, which may benefit the gut lining and reduce symptoms of bloating, indigestion, or leaky gut syndrome.

5. Promotes brain healing

Research from the NIH and Johns Hopkins Medicine shows that intermittent fasting increases the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which supports cognitive function and may help in brain injury recovery.

6. Improves insulin sensitivity

By stabilising blood sugar levels, intermittent fasting can reduce oxidative damage caused by hyperglycaemia, helping tissues and organs heal more effectively.

7. Aids muscle recovery

While not a replacement for protein intake, intermittent fasting can complement muscle recovery post-exercise by reducing systemic inflammation and promoting hormonal balance.

8. Boosts antioxidant defence

Fasting enhances the body’s antioxidant systems, protecting cells from free radical damage and supporting skin and tissue healing.

9. Helps detoxification

With fewer metabolic demands during fasting periods, the liver and kidneys can perform detoxification processes more efficiently, which is essential for healing from toxic overload.

10. May slow aging-related damage

Intermittent fasting may delay age-related cellular damage and diseases, allowing cells more time to repair DNA and regenerate, as suggested by studies in Cell Metabolism journal.