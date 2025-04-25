Know what is leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira species. It is commonly found in water contaminated by the urine of infected animals, especially rodents. It’s a disease that thrives in warm, tropical climates and often spikes during monsoon season due to water-logging and poor sanitation. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease (transmitted from animals to humans) and can lead to severe complications if not diagnosed and treated early.

Symptoms of leptospirosis

Often mistaken for viral flu, leptospirosis presents with symptoms like fever, chills, muscle aches, and headache. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that if left untreated, it can progress to kidney or liver failure, meningitis, or even death. Here are the key symptoms of leptospirosis.

1. Sudden onset of fever and chills

Early symptoms often mimic the flu, fever, chills, headache, and muscle aches, particularly in the calves and lower back. The fever may last for several days.

2. Red eyes and skin rashes

Conjunctival redness without discharge and skin rashes are common signs. Some patients may also experience photophobia (sensitivity to light).

3. Jaundice and liver complications

Yellowing of the skin and eyes may occur in more severe cases, a sign that the liver is affected. This condition is known as Weil’s disease.

4. Kidney dysfunction

Leptospirosis can lead to acute kidney injury. Symptoms include reduced urine output, swelling, fatigue, and vomiting, requiring immediate medical attention.

5. Vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain

Gastrointestinal symptoms are common and often lead to misdiagnosis. Persistent nausea or stomach pain should not be ignored if you’ve been exposed to contaminated water.

6. Respiratory issues

In severe cases, patients may experience chest pain, coughing, and shortness of breath. Internal bleeding into the lungs can also occur, which is life-threatening.

7. Risk factors include contaminated water exposure

People wading through floodwaters, cleaning clogged drains, or working in agricultural fields are most at risk. Even swimming in untreated water bodies can lead to infection.

8. Transmission from pets and livestock

Apart from rodents, infected dogs, cattle, and pigs can also transmit the bacteria. Vets, farmers, and pet owners should stay vigilant and use protective measures.

9. Diagnosed via blood or urine tests

Leptospirosis is usually confirmed through serological tests like the microscopic agglutination test (MAT), PCR, or ELISA, especially during the first few days of infection.

10. Treated with antibiotics

According to the WHO, early treatment with antibiotics like doxycycline or penicillin can shorten the illness and prevent complications. Hospitalisation may be required for severe cases.

11. Prevention through hygiene and vaccination

Preventive measures include avoiding stagnant water, wearing protective gear, and vaccinating pets and livestock in high-risk areas. WHO also encourages rodent control and proper waste management.