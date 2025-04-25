Medha Patkar withdraws HC plea against defamation conviction by Delhi L-G

Social activist Medha Patkar withdrew her petition before the Delhi High Court on Friday, challenging her conviction for criminal defamation against Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Patkar had filed the petition contesting the findings of both the trial and sessions courts, which had found her guilty of defamation. During the brief court proceedings, her counsel requested to withdraw the petition, expressing an intention to file a new one. The court granted her request, allowing the withdrawal with the liberty to approach the court again.

Earlier in the day, Patkar was arrested by Delhi Police following the issuance of a non-bailable warrant by a local court in connection with a 24-year-old defamation case filed by Saxena. The case stems from a press release Patkar issued in 2000, in which she made defamatory statements about Saxena. The magisterial court had ruled that her comments, accusing him of corruption and maligning his character, were defamatory and intended to provoke public hostility.

Patkar had been sentenced to five months of simple imprisonment in connection with the case, but she was granted probation with conditions, including a fine of Rs 1 lakh. However, she failed to appear in court on April 23 to formally complete the probation process, leading to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. The court expressed frustration with Patkar’s failure to comply with the terms of her sentence, stating that it had no choice but to enforce her appearance through coercive measures.