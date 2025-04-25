President Murmu leaves for Vatican to attend Pope Francis’ funeral

President Droupadi Murmu departed for Vatican City on Friday to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, representing the Indian government and its people in expressing condolences. She is on a two-day official visit and is accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State George Kurian, and Goa Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza, as per a post from the President’s office on X.

The President will lay a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City as a tribute to the late Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. Francis was notable for being the first non-European Pope in over 1,300 years and had led the Catholic Church since 2013.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, President Murmu will attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis on April 26 at Saint Peter’s Square, which will see participation from world leaders and international dignitaries. India has also declared three days of state mourning to honour the Pope’s passing.