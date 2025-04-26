ATS detains suspects linked to banned group in Jharkhand

In a major operation against a terror network in Jharkhand, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) detained around six suspects linked to a banned organisation, including a couple from Dhanbad, on Saturday. During raids at Wasseypur, Bhuli, and other areas of Dhanbad, the ATS seized weapons, laptops, religious books, and other materials. Officials have not provided detailed information, but local sources confirm that the detained suspects are currently under interrogation.

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, security agencies across India have been on high alert, leading to intensified searches for suspects. In Dhanbad’s Wasseypur area, the ATS detained Ayan and his wife Shabnam, along with other individuals identified as Javed, Yusuf, and Kaushar. The raids began around 10 am near Noori Masjid and continued at various locations, including Aman Society in Gaffar Colony on the Wasseypur Bypass Road.

In addition to Wasseypur, ATS teams also carried out searches in areas under the Bank More and Bhuli police stations. Law enforcement presence remains strong in the city, with DSP Law and Order Naushad Alam stationed at Bhuli OP to oversee operations. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to uncover further links to banned outfits.