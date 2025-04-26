Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025: MEA opens applications for June-August pilgrimage

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for 2025 will take place from June to August, marking its return after pandemic-related disruptions. The pilgrimage, sacred to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers, will offer two routes this year — via the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. Five batches of 50 pilgrims each will use the Lipulekh route, while 10 batches will proceed through Nathu La. Applications have already opened online, and pilgrims will be selected through a computer-based, gender-balanced random process.

The pilgrimage, known for its spiritual depth and physical challenges, includes visits to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar. The Lipulekh route offers a more strenuous trek with stunning Himalayan views, while the Nathu La route is more motorable and suited for those seeking an easier journey. The MEA has also issued detailed guidelines, requiring all selected pilgrims to undergo thorough medical tests, carry insurance, and ensure proper travel documentation due to the high-altitude conditions.

Officials confirmed that the Indian government is coordinating with Chinese authorities, as the route crosses into Tibet. Selected pilgrims will receive full itineraries, training, and acclimatization support before the journey. The reopening of the pilgrimage has brought great relief to devotees who have long awaited the chance to undertake this spiritually significant expedition. Thousands are expected to apply for the 2025 Yatra through the live application portal.