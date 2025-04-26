Lexus unveils ES sedan: Details

Shanghai: Lexus introduced the latest version of its ES sedan at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. The new ES is available with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

The ES has a body that rises from the low front and flows into wide front wings. The hybrid models have a grille with upper openings for better cooling. The front lights feature a twin L design with L-shaped daytime running lights and turn signals.

Also Read: Several killed in massive explosion at firecracker factory

The interior of the ES features a 14-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The “Responsive Hidden Switches” function helps maintain a clean dashboard by displaying controls only when necessary. The car offers striking interior color scheme options, including classic black and tan, as well as white and green, complemented by ambient lighting. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

The new ES lineup offers a two powertrains options:

Hybrid Variants:

ES300h: Features a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle engine paired with an electric motor, producing a total of 195.29 HP.

ES350h: An enhanced version that delivers 240.66 HP, with the option of all-wheel drive.

Electric Variants:

ES350e: Equipped with a single motor producing 217.97 HP, offering an estimated range of up to 685 km.

ES500e: Boasts a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system generating 333.37 HP, with a range of up to 610 km.