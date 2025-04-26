Pahalgam Attack: Homes of 3 Terrorists Demolished in J&K

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, Jammu and Kashmir authorities intensified their crackdown by demolishing the houses of three more suspected terrorists. One house in Chotipora village, Shopian, and another belonging to Zakir Ahmad Ganie in Kulgam were razed, as both individuals are believed to have been involved in the April 22 attack. Earlier, authorities demolished the home of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, who is now among the most wanted suspects. Adil, who reportedly underwent terror training in Pakistan in 2018, returned to Jammu and Kashmir last year and has a bounty of Rs 20 lakh on his head.

The crackdown also saw the demolition of two other Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists’ homes — one in Tral, Pulwama, and another linked to Adil Guree in Anantnag. Family members of one of the accused in Tral claimed innocence, with the terrorist’s sister stating that one brother was imprisoned while another had joined militancy. She alleged that the police had detained the family during the demolition. Meanwhile, security forces arrested two terror associates from Thokerpora in Kulgam district as part of their ongoing anti-terror operations.

The Indian Army has stepped up its presence across Jammu and Kashmir, launching intensive search operations to track down those involved in the Pahalgam attack. Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Srinagar to assess the security situation after the attack at Baisaran meadow that resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen. The brutal assault has triggered nationwide protests demanding strong retaliatory action against Pakistan.