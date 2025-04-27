Inland Waterways Authority of India report record cargo movement in FY 2024-25

New Delhi: Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) reported a record cargo movement of 145.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the fiscal year 2024-25. This was at 18.1 MMT in FY 2013–14.

Key cargo commodities like coal, iron ore, iron ore fines, sand, and fly ash made up over 68 per cent of the total cargo transported. In FY-25, traffic movement registered a growth of 9.34 per cent year-on-year from FY-24.

According to the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways, the number of national waterways increased from 5 to 111. The e operational length surged from 2,716 km to 4, 894 km.

The government’s new Jalvahak Scheme provides a 35 per cent operating cost incentive for cargo owners and scheduled services on major routes including NW-1, NW-2 and NW-16. Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) aims to increase the modal share of freight movement through Inland Waterways Transport from 2 percent to 5 percent and traffic volume to more than 200 million metric tonnes in line with the Maritime India Vision 2030 and more than 500 million metric tonnes by 2047 as per the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.